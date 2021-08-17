Rollout of third vaccine dose for immunocompromised begins; public health prepares for possible widespread booster

Currently, only those who have compromised immune systems are eligible for the third shot. Meanwhile, guidance could soon come on boosters from the CDC.

MICHIGAN, USA — Those with compromised immune systems are now starting to get a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This comes after recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"I think many of us are eager for an additional dose," said Mary Wisinski, immunization supervisor for the Kent County Health Department. "You read it in the news, how we should get a booster dose. And this is not a booster dose. This is a third additional dose for those people who are immunocompromised. And so, I think it's going to be up to us to educate the public on what this means."

Meijer announced Monday they will be offering the third dose to those eligible. To get a shot through Meijer, text "COVID" to 7-5-0-4-9.

"Prior to receiving the vaccine, they are going to need to self-report their immunocompromised status," said Jamie Vroman, regional clinical pharmacy specialist with Meijer Pharmacy. "It's a simple checkbox. And that does need to be verified before we can provide that third or additional dose."

Meanwhile, as anticipation builds to see whether or not the federal government will recommend a booster shot for most Americans, local health departments are preparing. Wisinski and Marcia Mansaray from Ottawa County Public Health said they are in a meeting discussing what that will look like, however exact plans have yet to be announced.

"We are looking at the availability of some of those mass clinic locations that we used in the beginning of the vaccination program," said Mansaray, "to see if we could get them again. Or looking at National Guard, can they come and help us vaccinate again? "

Mansaray said they are planning to host a third dose vaccine clinic likely at the Holland Civic Center next week. Other plans include opening up third dose availability at other vaccine locations.

At this time, those who had the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine are not eligible to receive a second dose. Wisinski said the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is looking into that possibility.

"So, I just have to say to those people, I'm so sorry, you don't qualify now," said Wisinski. "But please, be patient. The health experts are looking into it. And I believe we'll have some answers in the near future."

As far as supply, both counties and Meijer do not think supply will be an issue for now. That's in contrast to the demand for the vaccine during the initial rollout at the beginning of the year. Mansaray said demand will grow with the approval of a booster, especially as the fast-spreading Delta variant grows.

"People who are already vaccinated, there's a demand right there," said Mansaray. "They already wanted it, they got it, they're probably going to get it again."

