Spectrum Health offers vaccine clinics for children 12 and up

Spectrum Health announced it would be hosting clinics for children to receive the vaccine in West Michigan.
The health network is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone ages 12 and up at the following locations:
Spectrum Health COVID-19 drive-thru testing site
- 1300 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids
- 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 17 – Thursday, May 20 (First dose)
- 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20 (Second dose)
- By appointment only
West Michigan Vaccine Clinic
- DeVos Place
- Noon – 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 (Second dose)
- By appointment only
- Spectrum Health United Lifestyles
- 701 S. Greenville W. Dr., Greenville
- 3:30 – 7 p.m. Monday, May 17
- By appointment only
Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- 605 Oak St., Big Rapids
- 3 – 7 p.m. Tuesday May 18
- By appointment only
Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital
- 1009 W. Green St., Hastings
- 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, May 20
- By appointment only
Spectrum Health Zeeland Hospital
- 8333 Felch St., Zeeland
- 1 – 7 p.m. Thursday May 20
- By appointment only
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital
- 1 N. Atkinson Dr., Ludington
- 3 - 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20
- By appointment only
Spectrum Health Gerber Hospital
- 230 W. Oak St., Fremont
- 6 – 10 p.m. Thursday May 20
- By appointment only
Spectrum Health 60th Street Vaccine Clinic
- 4700 60th St. SE, Kentwood
- 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 (First dose)
- By appointment only
According to Spectrum Health, over 500 children received their first dose of the vaccine May 15 and 16 at the 60th Street clinic. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 833-755-0696. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information on the vaccine or clinic availability, click here.
Related video:
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.