Spectrum Health offers vaccine clinics for children 12 and up

According to Spectrum Health, over 500 children received their first dose of the vaccine this past weekend at the 60th Street clinic.

Spectrum Health announced it would be hosting clinics for children to receive the vaccine in West Michigan.

The health network is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone ages 12 and up at the following locations:

Spectrum Health COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

1300 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday, May 17 – Thursday, May 20 (First dose)

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 19 and Thursday, May 20 (Second dose)

By appointment only

West Michigan Vaccine Clinic

DeVos Place

Noon – 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 (Second dose)

By appointment only

Spectrum Health United Lifestyles

701 S. Greenville W. Dr., Greenville

3:30 – 7 p.m. Monday, May 17

By appointment only

Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital

605 Oak St., Big Rapids

3 – 7 p.m. Tuesday May 18

By appointment only

Spectrum Health Pennock Hospital

1009 W. Green St., Hastings

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday, May 20

By appointment only

Spectrum Health Zeeland Hospital

8333 Felch St., Zeeland

1 – 7 p.m. Thursday May 20

By appointment only

Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital

1 N. Atkinson Dr., Ludington

3 - 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20

By appointment only

Spectrum Health Gerber Hospital

230 W. Oak St., Fremont

6 – 10 p.m. Thursday May 20

By appointment only

Spectrum Health 60th Street Vaccine Clinic

4700 60th St. SE, Kentwood

4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 (First dose)

By appointment only

According to Spectrum Health, over 500 children received their first dose of the vaccine May 15 and 16 at the 60th Street clinic. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 833-755-0696. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information on the vaccine or clinic availability, click here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.