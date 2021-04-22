Virus cases, positivity rate declining in hard-hit Michigan

The seven-day average of tests coming back positive, 13.4%, was down from 15.5% a week before.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s seven-day average of daily new coronavirus cases has fallen by more than 1,200 in a week, a sign that the outbreak may be subsiding in a state where infection and hospitalization rates remain highest in the country.

The state health department on Wednesday reported nearly 5,600 cases in the most recent 24-hour period. That brought the seven-day average to 5,742 — down from the third surge’s peak of around 7,000 on April 13.

The seven-day average of tests coming back positive, 13.4%, was down from 15.5% a week before.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said earlier this week the “numbers are far too high,” but appear to be slowing and death rates are lower than in the last two waves.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.