GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The impact of coronavirus in West Michigan can be seen and felt in nearly all aspects of life. The public health crisis has created significant operational challenges for many businesses across West Michigan.

Some business owners are struggling to understand and comply with statewide executive orders while taking care of employees, keeping patrons safe, and meeting financial obligations. Some fear that the crisis could shut them down permanently.

Leaders from Experience Grand Rapids, the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce and The Right Place have joined ranks with several business, community and governmental organizations to launch COVIDWM.org.

It’s a website where business owners and their employees can get accurate, information and connect to resources to help to weather the COVID-19 crisis.

There will be relevant legislation, business continuity, employee resources and best practices, as well as health updates and links to organizations that can help.

West Michigan COVID-19 Business Coalition

Convening Members:

Experience Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Chamber

The Right Place, Inc.

Coalition Members:

Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce (West Michigan)

City of Grand Rapids

Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc.

Grand Rapids Urban League

Kent County

National Business League, Inc.

West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

West Michigan Works!

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.