GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — "I look at life completely different now, I do. I am a COVID-19 survivor." After her experience with the coronavirus, Robin Cross said she's just thankful to be alive.

The West Michigan mother spoke with 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Angela Cunningham Monday morning while still in isolation, sharing her story of survival.

Cross is back home with her family after an intense battle that threatened her life, "I didn't think I was going to make it through that -- I really didn't."

Cross said it started with that she thought was a cold. She had a "super mild" cough and ran out to the store to pick up medicine and tea. However, the next morning, she said she woke up and could barely breath.

"It was like I had to take baby breaths," she explained. "It's like nothing you've ever felt before."

Cross said part of her lung collapsed and she came down with pneumonia at the same time. Doctors told her that if they couldn't get oxygen into her lungs, Cross would need to go on a ventilator.

"The whole floor of the hospital was isolated with people who were positive for that virus," Cross detailed. "All you heard was 'Code Blue' all night."

She said she spent several weeks in the hospital, but eventually improved and was released.

"My lungs are not all the way better," Cross explained. "But each day I am getting stronger."

She is unsure where she contracted the coronavirus, but has a message for anyone willing to listen: "Don't take this lightly. Think about your life. Think about your kids. Think about your family and being able to be here for them," she said.

Cross said she knew it was serious, but said "I didn't know how serious [the virus was] until you start thinking 'I'm not going to be able to walk out of this hospital and see my family.'"

To date, there are more than 27,000 positive COVID-19 cases in Michigan and the death toll tops 1,700. In the state's update on Tuesday, April 15 A total of 3,910 people are hospitalized, 1,497 are in critical care and 1,235 are on ventilators.

