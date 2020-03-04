LANSING, Mich. — U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced Friday that $8,596,660 in funding was made available to help cities and counties in West Michigan respond to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The funds are through the Community Development Block Grants and Emergency Solutions Grants. This funding was included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was signed into law on March 27.

“Cities and counties are on the front lines of this battle. This funding will give local governments additional resources to respond to this unprecedented threat. Communities can use these funds to meet the unique and growing needs of their communities with things like assistance to businesses, job training for health care workers, shelter for homeless people, testing, equipment and supplies,“ Sen. Stabenow said in a press release Friday.

“The unprecedented public health and economic challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic are hitting our communities especially hard and this funding will make a difference for Michiganders who need extra assistance,” Sen. Peters also said in the press release. “It is critical that the healthcare facilities, senior centers and food banks that serve our communities receive the resources they will need throughout this crisis, and I am encouraged that the increase in funding to the Community Development Block Grants that Senator Stabenow and I fought for as part of the CARES Act is now being distributed to communities across Michigan.”

Cities and counties in West Michigan will receive $6,943,709 through Community Development Block Grants for activities that prevent and respond to the spread of the coronavirus and $1,652,951 through Emergency Solutions Grants to reduce the spread of the coronavirus among the homeless population.

In addition to Community Development Block Grant funding awarded to current FY20 recipients, the state of Michigan will also receive an additional $38 million for distribution to other local communities in the state.

Funding by city or county:

Battle Creek

Community Development Block Grants - $729,344

Benton Harbor

Community Development Block Grants - $250,905

Grand Rapids

Community Development Block Grants - $2,219,476

Emergency Solutions Grants - $1,120,648

Holland

Community Development Block Grants - $191,446

City of Kalamazoo

Community Development Block Grants - $958,737

Kent County

Community Development Block Grants - $1,023,791

Emergency Solutions Grants - $532,303

City of Muskegon

Community Development Block Grants - $585,238

Muskegon Heights

Community Development Block Grants - $260,496

Niles

Community Development Block Grants - $170,057

Norton Shores

Community Development Block Grants - $83,261

Portage

Community Development Block Grants - $130,474

Wyoming

Community Development Block Grants - $340,484

