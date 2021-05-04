White House COVID team to give update Monday as US ramps up vaccinations

The Biden administration said Saturday the U.S. administered more than 4 million COVID-19 shots in one day, setting a new record.

WASHINGTON — The White House COVID-19 response team will provide an update Monday morning on the Biden administration's efforts to fight the pandemic.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Saturday that more than 4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in the previous 24 hours, setting a new record.

White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar tweeted it was the first day with more than 4 million doses administered in the U.S. and first time averaging more than 3 million per day over a week.

As U.S. health leaders stress not to become lax on virus spread mitigation measures like wearing a mask or socially distancing, vaccination rates are still at a level that many would like to see improve.

As of Sunday, CDC data showed around 18.5% of Americans have been fully vaccinated so far.

Monday's 11 a.m. Eastern briefing will include Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and White House senior advisor for COVID-19 response Andy Slavitt.

On Friday, the CDC updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting tested for the coronavirus or going into quarantine afterward.

The briefings, which have usually been set for three times a week, are part of President Joe Biden’s efforts to rebuild trust and mobilize Americans to follow health guidance on the coronavirus, as well as to break down public resistance to the vaccine.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The United States now has over 30 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.