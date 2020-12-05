Whitmer: Goal is to test 450,000 residents for virus in May

Whitmer said the rapid expansion on testing is due to partnerships with businesses and nonprofits.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she wants 450,000 Michiganders to be tested for the coronavirus this month, an average of nearly 15,000 a day.

She said Monday the goal is critical because social-distancing measures cannot go on indefinitely until a vaccine is developed. The state wants to have 30,000 tests a day in June and beyond.

Whitmer said the rapid expansion on testing is due to partnerships with businesses and nonprofits.

The state's chief operating officer Tricia Foster said the state is focusing on mass testing specifically at long term care facilities and prisons. Foster said with the federal government's assistance the state will be able to administer 30,000 tests per day over the next 30 days. The first shipment of over 80,000 swabs arrived on Monday, which Foster said will provide enough to meet this goal for one week.

Whitmer also said Michigan has also tested more prisoners than any other state, as of Sunday the Department of Corrections had tested 12,208 people. Last week, the National Guard assisted in testing all six prisons in the Upper Peninsula.

Deaths from COVID-19 increased by 33 to nearly 4,600. A top state physician says there are signs Michigan may have children with a mysterious illness possibly associated with COVID-19. Symptoms are similar to Kawasaki disease, a rare multi-system inflammatory disease in children.

In West Michigan, officials confirmed three cases of Kawasaki disease in children under the age of ten.

Dr. Rosemary Olivero, Division Chief for pediatric infectious diseases at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital said officials can expect more cases of Kawasaki disease to start showing up in West Michigan. In part because the virus which can be linked to influenza and cold viruses tends to circulate this time of year.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital say it normally sees a few cases of Kawasaki disease this time every year, but three in one month is a bit unusual. Further testing will determine if the pediatric patients have COVID-19.

