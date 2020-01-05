Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended an executive order requiring places like bars, restaurants, theaters and casinos to remain closed until May 28.

Food and drinks can still be sold using delivery, walk-up, drive through or window service.

Whitmer said she made the extension to maintain social distancing and protect people from the spread of COVID-19.

“Although we are beginning to see the curve flatten, we are not out of the woods yet. We must all continue to be diligent, observe social distancing and limit in-person interactions and services to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan now has more than 40,000 cases of COVID-19. The virus has killed more Michiganders than we lost during the Vietnam war. Extending this order is vital to the health and safety of every Michigander. If we work together and do our part, we can help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.”

The move comes on the same day Whitmer extended the emergency declaration by 28 days. The emergency declaration is separate from the stay-home order, which is still set to expire May 15.

Restaurants can also allow five people inside at a time to pick up orders, so long as they stay six feet apart from each other.

These restrictions do not apply to the following places: office buildings, grocery stores, markets, food pantries, pharmacies, drug stores, and providers of medical equipment and supplies, health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities, and juvenile justice facilities, warehouse and distribution centers, and industrial and manufacturing facilities.

