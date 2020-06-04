LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday, April 6 that Michigan is still several weeks away from the peak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Specifically, southeast Michigan has been inundated with infections.

Monday, the state reported its highest daily death toll of 110; the number of cases has exceeded 17,000.

Whitmer's projection contradicts what Dr. Deborah Birx from the White House Coronavirus Task Force said over the weekend. Citing modeling from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Birx said Detroit and two other hotspots would peak within the next six to seven days.

But Whitmer said the lack of robust testing data has not informed "a model that's reliable," which she said is an issue nationwide.

"When the federal modeling looks at what's happening in terms of when the peak is, they can articulate an average, or in general. But we're going to have peaks in different parts of Michigan at different times," the governor said at a press conference Monday.

State health officials are using modeling from the University of Michigan to inform their decision making and to plan for the apex of the virus. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the chief medical executive, said the university is using Michigan-specific data in its projections.

"It is, of course, not perfect because of the testing issues and the data collection," said Whitmer. "But that is what we're working off of and we anticipate that the peak is end of April, beginning of May at this juncture. Which is, you know, a handful of weeks out."

Khaldun says no one knows a specific date yet on the peak.

"As we get more testing, we'll be able to get more precise with our modeling," she said.

Michigan's stay at home order is set to expire in a week, but the governor said residents should expect an extension because the virus is still uncontained.

"We are not close to the apex yet, we haven't hit that yet. And until we do, I think it's absolutely essential that we're continuing to be aggressive," Whitmer said. "So I would anticipate an additional order probably in the next week. And you'll have more information on that so stay tuned."

The federal social distancing guidelines are in place until April 30.

Watch the governor's full press conference here:

STATE RECOMMENDATIONS FOR COVID-19

Patients with confirmed infection have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the nearest hospital.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

