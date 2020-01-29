DETROIT — (WXYZ) Passengers flying through Detroit Metropolitan Airport will now be screened for the coronavirus, according to a statement from Wayne County officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be conducting the "enhanced passenger screening" process. This is in an effort to combat the spread of the virus.

On Monday, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said that test results from three potential cases came back negative, however, there is one other Michigan case currently being tested.

The virus has already caused 100 deaths in China, with more than 4,600 cases reported, according to CNN.

The additional precautions being taken at DTW is to relieve some concern of passengers since the McNamara Terminal at DTW offers direct flights to and from Beijing and Shanghai, China.

Read the full statement from Erica Donerson, spokeswoman for DTW below:

"The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now conducting enhanced passenger screening at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, in response to concerns regarding the Coronavirus. The Airport Authority is working with the CDC, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), our airline partners and tenants to help prevent the spread of the virus.

In the McNamara Terminal, Detroit Metropolitan Airport offers direct flights to and from Beijing and Shanghai, China. Out of an abundance of caution, the janitorial service has increased the frequency of its cleaning schedule in the terminal’s Federal Inspection Station, also known as the International Arrivals area.

The Airport Authority will remain in communication with the CDC and provide updates when possible."

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.