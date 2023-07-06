No-body contact advisory issued after high levels of E. coli found at North Beach Park

The no-body contact advisory means West Michiganders are encouraged to avoid all contact with the water at the beach at this time.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A no-body contact advisory has been issued after high levels of E. coli were detected at North Beach Park in Ottawa County.

The no-body contact advisory means beach-goers are encouraged to avoid all contact with the water at the beach at this time.

The E. coli was detected on Wednesday during routine testing through the Ottawa County Department of Public Health (OCDPH). Officials believe the higher levels of E. coli are from the dredging happening near the beach.

The advisory will be lifted once the water quality returns to normal.

E. coli (Escherichia coli) causes severe bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps, although not all cases have symptoms. In some cases, an E. coli infection can cause kidney failure.

If you have concerns or believe you may be infected with E. coli stemming from this site, contact the OCDPH at 616-393-5645 during normal business hours or visit miottawa.org/ochd and click the red “Report a Concern” button.

