GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — September 23 is the first day of fall and it also marks the start of the 10th annual National Falls Prevention Awareness Day.

The National Council on Aging sponsors the special awareness effort. Falls are the leading cause of injury-related emergency department visits for older adults, the major cause of hip fractures, and responsible for more than half of fatal head injuries.

Spectrum Health is offering a special program to help prevent falls:

National Falls Prevention Awareness Day

Monday, Sept. 23, 2019

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Spectrum Health Healthier Communities

665 Seward Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Information on preventing falls

Medication review

Assistive device check

Tai Chi flow demonstrations

Spectrum Health provided the following tips for preventing falls:

Review medications annually

Be active

Think home safety (grab bars, good lighting and clear walkways)

Have your hearing and vision checked

Wear sensible shoes

