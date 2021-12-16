Health officials encourage reporting at-home COVID test results

When you report a positive result, the county will get you the proper information on isolation time and any other resources necessary.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Michigan — Testing continues to be an important part of preventing transmission of the coronavirus.

"Right now, our seven day average is about 1,200 test administered throughout Ottawa County," says Heather Alberda, education coordinator for the Ottawa County Health Department.

Ottawa County has three testing sites open each week. Next week, a new one in Grand Haven will begin operation.

"Because we've seen an increase in the need for not only access in Grand Haven but just testing overall," says Alberda. "Having that one more site is going to be able to increase people's access to get tested."

And access is exactly what draws people to at home tests.

"They're available at many pharmacies in our community," says Alberda.

But what do we learn from these positive tests? If they aren't reported, then the simple answer is not much.

"We don't know where that infection is in our community and then we're unable to ramp up those resources that may be needed," says Alberda.

When you report a positive result, the county will get you the proper information on isolation time and any other resources necessary.

And getting the result in is simple, Ottawa County lets you report it through its website.

"Just collecting the basic demographic information, whether it's positive symptoms or they're asymptomatic or not," says Alberda.

A report that could help save lives this holiday season.

"Just taking those precautions so we can spend time with our families," says Alberda.

To report a positive at-home test case to Ottawa County, click here.

Your county may not have a link to report a positive at home test, so the best way to do so is contact your local health department.

