Campaign launched to educate Michiganders about contraception, abortion medication

The campaign aims to clear up confusion about the differences between contraception, emergency contraception and a medication abortion.

Example video title will go here for this video

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have launched a public education campaign to teach Michiganders about the difference between a medication abortion and emergency contraception.

This follows weeks of protests, celebration and confusion after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, which ended the right to a legal abortion in the United States.

In his concurring opinion on the overturn of Roe v. Wade, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said the decisions on same-sex marriage and access to contraception should also be reconsidered in future cases.

The education campaign aims to inform Michiganders of their rights and the differences between medication used to induce an abortion and prevent pregnancy.

At this time, abortion remains legal in Michigan after a judge issued a temporary injunction against the 1931 abortion ban on the books. The near-total ban would criminalize abortion with no exceptions in the case of rape or incest. The injunction already has challengers attempting to make abortion illegal in Michigan.

Emergency contraception, also known as the "morning-after pill" or Plan B, and abortion medication is also still legal. The MDHHS released descriptions to clear up their purposes:

Hormonal contraception: A type of birth control that uses hormones to prevent pregnancy. Not a form of abortion. Legal in Michigan. Available by prescription.

A type of birth control that uses hormones to prevent pregnancy. Not a form of abortion. Legal in Michigan. Available by prescription. Emergency contraception: Contraception that can be used to prevent pregnancy after sexual intercourse. Not a form of abortion. Legal in Michigan. Available over the counter at pharmacies.

Contraception that can be used to prevent pregnancy after sexual intercourse. Not a form of abortion. Legal in Michigan. Available over the counter at pharmacies. Medication abortion pills: Medications that can be used to end a pregnancy. Can be used at home. A form of abortion. Legal in Michigan due to a temporary injunction at the Michigan Court of Claims. Available by prescription.

“Women deserve to have control over decisions about their bodies and lives, and the fall of Roe v. Wade is leaving many with questions about their access to health care," said Gov. Whitmer in a statement. "To make matters worse, some may take advantage of this moment to create confusion about the important differences between emergency contraception and medication abortion, which are completely different medications used for entirely different purposes.”

To add to this effort, the MDHHS is contacting health care providers to make clear that abortion and abortion medication are still legal. There is also new information on the MDHHS website that explains the differences between these medications.

“Making sure all health care providers in Michigan understand what the U.S. Supreme Court ruling means for them, and their patients, is vital as they honor their oath to their patients, to their communities and to their profession," said MDHHS Chief Medical Executive Natasha Bagdasarian.

In addition, Gov. Whitmer filed a lawsuit asking the Supreme Court of Michigan to recognize abortion as a constitutional right.

You can learn more about medication abortion and emergency contraception on the MDHHS website.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.