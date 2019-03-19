GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A recently released health report ranks Ottawa County and it's neighbor, Muskegon County, in vastly different spots as "healthiest in the state."

The annual report, completed by County Health Rankings, took factors such as how long people live and how healthy people feel into consideration and ranked counties accordingly.

Muskegon County was ranked 75th in the state, while its lakeshore neighbor Ottawa County ranked 2nd "healthiest in the state." According to the report, the two counties have followed a similar pattern for years.

Other notable West Michigan counties and their rankings included:

#11 Barry

#12 Kent

#14 Ionia

#15 Allegan

#27 Mecosta

#37 Newaygo

#43 Mason

#48 Montcalm

#66 Oceana

If you're interested in reading the full report, you can do so here.

County Health Rankings

