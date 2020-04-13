GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — One of the best ways to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to wash your hands – a lot.

But all that scrubbing can take make the skin on your hands very dry.

“You’re washing your hands to try and keep yourself and your family healthy, but your hands are getting dry and cracked and sore. So, it’s important to pick a good soap,” said Melissa Piliang, M.D., a dermatologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Piliang recommends using a moisturizing soap, rinsing well using cool water – and not hot water, then applying a moisturizer as soon as you wash your hands.

She adds that hot water can wash away healthy skin oils, leaving us dry and uncomfortable.

After washing, Dr. Piliang recommends applying lotion which can help seal in the moisture.

If you’re prone to very dry skin, she said you can skip the lotion and go straight to the heavier creams or ointments.

“Look for a good, thick, moisturizer; you want to look for a cream, a balm, or an ointment, something that is thick and a little bit hard to spread, that provides more moisture into your skin.”

For those who have really dry hands, Dr. Piliang said it’s wise to consider wearing gloves whenever working with water – like washing dishes or cleaning. Also, running a humidifier in the bedroom at night can help moisten the air, and your skin, while you sleep.

