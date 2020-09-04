LANSING, Mich. — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Gov. Whitmer announced that counseling, advocacy, and other important resources will remain available for sexual assault survivors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan's Sexual Assault Hotline, 855-VOICES4 (855-864-2374) will continue to operate.

The hotline is available 24/7 and provides free, confidential, and anonymous support to survivors of sexual assault, their family, and friends.

“Providing support for Michigan’s survivors of sexual assault is an essential service that remains in place during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Whitmer also said, “It’s important to make sure that survivors are aware of these resources – in April and throughout the year.”

Michigan's Sexual Assault Hotline launched in 2018 to provide immediate crisis counseling and referrals to local community-based sexual assault programs. As well as, connect survivors with programs that provide sexual assault medical forensic examinations.

Last year Gov. Whitmer announced the expansion of the hotline at the annual Let's End Campus Sexual Assault Summit.

Survivors can now text 866-238-1454 for counseling support.

“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is committed to easy access to resources for any Michigander who is a survivor of sexual assault,” said Debi Cain, executive director of the MDHHS Division of Victim Services.

Cain also said, “This hotline is a critical resource for any survivor in Michigan who needs a safe person to talk to, no matter the time, day or night.”

The Sexual Assault Awareness Month campaign focuses on raising public awareness about sexual assault and educating communities about preventing assaults.

Sexual assault is broadly defined as any form of unwanted sexual contact obtained without consent.

National statistics show that one in three women and one in six men experienced some form of contact sexual violence in their lifetime.

“The impact of sexual assault can have lifetime effects for survivors and their families,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel also said, “In April we recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the need for continued education to better serve survivors and hold their offenders accountable. It is a month dedicated to standing with survivors of sexual assault – honoring and amplifying their voices while providing education on the dynamics and realities of this crime.”

Additional resources are available on the State of Michigan's website.

If you are a survivor and need to talk, call the Michigan Sexual Assault Hotline at 855-VOICES4 (855-238-1454) or visit the state's website for other resources.

