Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital to close

Corewell Health opened Lakeview Care Center in June, bringing a 15,800 square-foot, state-of-the-art walk-in clinic just minutes away.

LAKEVIEW, Mich. — Corewell Health plans to close its Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital this fall.

Citing aging infrastructure and a steady decline in patients over the years, the 60-year-old hospital will close its doors for good in October.

While the Lakeview hospital has an emergency room, Corewell Health said more than half the patients seen in the ER could have been treated at a walk-in clinic, where care is typically more affordable.

Critical patients seen at the Kelsey ER have been transferred for higher levels of care for almost a decade.

“The decision to close the hospital was difficult,” Andrea Leslie, president of Corewell Health’s Spectrum Health Kelsey Hospital, said. “For more than 60 years, generations of incredible team members have served the community at Kelsey Hospital. We are so grateful for the dedication and compassion they have for our patients and one another.”

Just a few minutes away from Kelsey Hospital, Corewell Health Lakeview Care Center offers a walk-in clinic, outpatient rehabilitation and lab services.

The $12 million, state-of-the-art, 15,800-square-foot facility opened in June 2023.

“We are committed to providing high-quality health care for our community,” Leslie said. “Our new, modern Lakeview Care Center provides expert-level care the community expects from Corewell Health.”

Staff who work at Kelsey Hospital will receive help finding another job with Corewell Health, the health network said.

Lakeview residents are encouraged to continue calling 911 in case of an emergency.

The hospital network plans to commemorate the hospital's legacy.

