GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Every spring we move the clocks ahead for Daylight Saving Time, and each spring, people complain about the loss of that hour of sleep. Amy Ritsema from OnSite Wellness shared some tips to help keep yourself from getting caught in the spring forward struggle.

Losing that hour of sleep can raise some serious health and safety risks. When we spring forward, Americans tend to lose an average of another 40 minutes or so of sleep for the first couple of nights following the time change. A 2014 study in Open Heart found a 25% bump in the number of heart attacks occurring on the Monday after Daylight Saving Time starts. There are a lot of people struggling at work on that Monday, and there's even an increase in the number of car crashes that day.

The best advice is to prepare ahead of time by moving your bedtime up an hour. If you can't sleep an hour earlier than usual, try to move your bedtime up by 15 minutes more every night the week before. That will help with the transition.

It is also helpful to set up a good routine around bedtime.

Turn off electronic devices an hour before heading to bed. Blue light from the screens can hinder your sleep.

Avoid eating and drinking before bed, especially caffeine and alcohol.

Commit to your bedtime.

Do something to relax before bed, like yoga, a warm bath, reading, or journaling.

