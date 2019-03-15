FREMONT, Mich. — Recent storms combined with ice melting from recent warmer temperatures are causing local waterways to overflow.

Severe storms began around 2 p.m. Thursday and led to flooding across West Michigan.

High water floods homes along Martin Lake near Fremont.

Homeowners along Martin Lake near Fremont woke up to significant flooding of their yards and homes.

One resident said they've lost nearly everything.

A flood warning continues until Friday at 6 p.m. for northern West Michigan counties.

