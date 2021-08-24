Huizenga on Afghanistan pullout: We've 'got to do better'

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Congressman Bill Huizenga was in a security briefing on Afghanistan Tuesday morning. He says there was widespread, bipartisan condemnation of the idea that the US could finish evacuations by Aug. 31. He says there are still countless people who need to get out, including Americans from right here in West Michigan.

"I had two people yesterday who are constituents in the second district who had emails from the State Department who could not get into the airport," Huizenga said. "So, you know, this is this is far more widespread. And when you start talking about the numbers of people that are still there, whether it's citizens, with their families or extended families, as well as as those interpreters, you know, the special immigration visa folks, the folks that were helpful to the coalition while we were there, the last 20 years, we've got to do better for them."