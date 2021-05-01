Rep. Huizenga will not object to Michigan electoral votes

The Zeeland Republican goes on to say he reserves the right to affirm to objections of his colleagues.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — On Wednesday, the U.S. House and Senate will meet in a joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College results, which show Joe Biden winning the presidency over Donald Trump.

Multiple reports show some 140 House Republicans (along with a dozen Republican senators) will object to the results, citing allegations of wide-spread voter and election fraud. There's been no evidence shown to prove such claims, and courts have rejected nearly every lawsuit brought challenging election results.

West Michigan Republican Representative Bill Huizenga told 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Nick LaFave that he will not be objecting to Michigan's electoral votes for president when Congress meets in joint session this Wednesday. He says he has not seen evidence that would overturn more than 150-thousand votes President Trump would need to win the state. He did say, however, that he reserves the right to affirm objections from republican colleagues in other states... based on what they show.

"I will not be objecting to Michigan's Electoral College results because of the hundreds of hours my team and I have put in investigating some of the allegations of systemic, system-wide fraud, I have not been able to find hard evidence of that at all. Are there issues and problems? Absolutely. All you have to do is look at what happened at TCF Center to know there are issues that have to be dealt with. But I don't believe there's 153,000 votes worth of that."

Other Michigan Republicans have gone on record saying they will object, including Reps. Jack Bergman and John Moolenaar. However, southwest Michigan Republican Fred Upton (a moderate) won't be going along.

Voters – not judges or politicians – must decide elections. These objections would establish a new precedent allowing the Congress to supersede the will of the people. There have been no cases of fraud discovered that would overturn President-elect Biden’s 154K-vote victory in MI — Fred Upton #WearYourMask (@RepFredUpton) January 4, 2021

We've reached out to West Michigan's newest Congressman, Peter Meijer (R), and have an interview lined up to talk about the issue on Tuesday afternoon.

The objections aren't expected to change anything. Republicans don't have the votes to stop certification.

