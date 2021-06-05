'I have to pinch myself': Judge gave new lawyer 2nd chance

The judge says he saw someone "needing my love."

DETROIT, Michigan — A Detroit-area man who turned from a life of crime and became a lawyer is grateful to a judge who ordered probation over prison. In May, Martell was sworn in as a member of the State Bar of Michigan by Wayne County Judge Bruce Morrow.

Back in 2005, Martell was a 27-year-old high school dropout with a criminal record. He appeared in front of Morrow facing possible prison time for a cocaine crime, but the judge saw potential.

Martell got his GED and went to college and law school. Morrow recalls the day when Martell appeared in his court. The judge says he saw someone "needing my love."

