Iconic Pal's Diner moved to new Muskegon location

Crews loaded up the diner onto a semi-truck and hauled the building to its new home.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Iconic Pal's Diner has moved to its new home in Muskegon.

After 25 years in Cascade Township, the former Pal's Diner was loaded up into a semi-truck and moved to its new home at Hot Rod Harley-Davidson in Muskegon Monday morning.

The diner opened in New Jersey in 1954 before arriving in Cascade Township in the 1990s.

The pandemic led to the diner — then called "Dan's" — to close.

Earlier this year, Hot Rod Harley-Davidson owners Scott and Mark Campbell bought the diner.

Its new location will be alongside the dealership.

Iconic Pal's Diner begins journey to new Muskegon location

