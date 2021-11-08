Iconic Pal's Diner moved to new Muskegon location

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Iconic Pal's Diner has moved to its new home in Muskegon.
After 25 years in Cascade Township, the former Pal's Diner was loaded up into a semi-truck and moved to its new home at Hot Rod Harley-Davidson in Muskegon Monday morning.
The diner opened in New Jersey in 1954 before arriving in Cascade Township in the 1990s.
The pandemic led to the diner — then called "Dan's" — to close.
Earlier this year, Hot Rod Harley-Davidson owners Scott and Mark Campbell bought the diner.
Its new location will be alongside the dealership.
