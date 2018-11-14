CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities have located a body in Allegan County Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police are still on scene, investigating the situation. They did not specify where exactly it was located, but say it was on the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Details on how the body got there and the individual's identity were not released.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is working to learn more

