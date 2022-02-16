Caledonia woman facing child abuse charge while working at daycare

The incident allegedly occurred at Milestones Child Development Center located on Broadmoore Avenue in Caledonia.

CALEDONIA, Mich. — A Caledonia woman is facing a child abuse charge while she was an employee at a daycare.

Julie Rees, 51, is charged with child abuse in the fourth degree which is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in prison or probation up to five years.

Court documents show the child abuse incident happened in late October 2021 and the accusation is she pushed a three-year-old child down intentionally.

13 ON YOUR SIDE requested a copy of the police report, and reached out to the daycare to see if Rees is still an employee there, what her position was and how long she worked there, but we haven't received a response as of Wednesday afternoon.

Rees was given a public defender and she has a settlement conference scheduled for early March.

