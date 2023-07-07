State regulators: Consumers Energy customers affected by billing issues will 'absolutely' be made whole

The utility has until August 4 to answer regulators on how it's been billing customers as it upgrades its meters.

LANSING, Mich. — State regulators addressed their investigation into billing practices and other issues attributed to Consumers Energy for the first time Wednesday.

Speaking to 13 ON YOUR SIDE following a scheduled meeting of the Michigan Public Service Commission, Chair Dan Scripps vowed customers affected by the utility’s ongoing transition from an older meter-type to upgraded 4G and 5G meters would be made whole following the probe’s conclusion.

Beginning in early 2023 and ongoing at the time of publication, dozens of viewers contacted the 13 Help Team after receiving invoices far in excess of what was typical.

Wednesday’s interview, included below in its entirety with minor alterations to ensure clarity, marked the first public statements made by the regulatory body since it announced the investigation several weeks earlier.

13 OYS: “Any comment with regard to the investigation that was announced several weeks ago into Consumers Energy and some of its billing practices?”

Scripps: “Yeah, so we, in that order, laid out a process where there is a responsibility for them to file some information with the Commission, a chance to review the information that's filed, and then a chance to sort of adjudicate it through that process. I don't have a specific update today on that.”

13 OYS: “I understand they still have a week left?”

Scripps: “That's correct. We're looking forward to see what the information is filed and we'll go from there.”

13 OYS: “Our investigation into what many of our viewers seem to be experiencing dates back to pretty early this year. We’re wondering why it's taken up to this point—mid-year--for us to see regulatory action with regard to some of these issues.”

Scripps: “Sure. We had, as you can imagine, some back and forth with the company. When the concerns were raised to us, we wanted to dig in and do some due diligence. Based on what we found through the informal process, we felt like we needed to elevate it to a more formal process. And that's what we announced earlier.”

13 OYS: “I take it the public will be made aware of whatever the findings are, in addition to whatever, the curative here would be, right?

Scripps: “Yeah, absolutely. There will be a formal process for responding to the information filed by Consumers Energy and all of that will be fully public.”

13 OYS: “I've had a number of folks who have approached me, obviously very concerned that they have these bills, they weren't aware they had these bills, they can't afford to pay the bills. Will they be made whole? As this continues?”

Scripps: “Yes, absolutely. There's a process through our website where folks can file complaints. Often, those can be resolved informally, where… that information is made available to the company and there's a response there. There's also a formal process if, ultimately, that doesn't satisfy their concerns, in order to make sure that their concerns are fully heard.”

Consumers Energy responded to an inquiry submitted Wednesday by 13 ON YOUR SIDE with an emailed statement:

The probe by state regulators followed numerous complaints against the utility with regard to malfunctioning gas meters, overcharging due to extended meter reads and delays in the installation of electric and gas services.

The state, commissioners noted at the time, had received some 177 such customer complaints from January 2022 to May 2023, alleging Consumers had failed to complete 90 percent of new service installations within 15 business days.

The MPSC provided the utility with an August 4 deadline to address the following issues:

An explanation of Consumers’ performance history on meter reading from 2020 to present, including the number of customers receiving consecutive meter readings beyond two consecutive months, reasons why customer bills were estimated, who was held accountable for consecutive estimated readings, and who from Consumers or its contractor provided employees to read broken meters.

An explanation of Consumers’ communications with customers about estimated reads, the number of complaints the utility has received, whether customers were provided information on how to read their meters, and whether customers were receiving estimated readings because of the 3G issue or because of malfunctioning meters.

An explanation of why Consumers did not disclose the number of malfunctioning meters or inform the MPSC that customers would be receiving estimated meter readings until new meters were installed.

Data on how many 3G and 4G meters have been affected by contaminated batteries in each year in 2020 through 2023, and on how many 3G and 4G meters have been affected by other issues that caused them not to display readings.

Regulators were expected to respond to the investigation’s findings in September.

To submit a complaint to the Michigan Public Service Commission, visit the Commission's website.

Jay and Charlie may be the faces of the HELP TEAM, but there are more members behind the scenes working to get the job done. HELP TEAM stories can be seen on weekdays at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. and at www.13HelpTeam.com. People are encouraged to contact the HELP TEAM by calling 616-559-1313 and leaving a message or emailing help@13onyourside.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.