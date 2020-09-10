Man arrested for Electric Cheetah break-in

Authorities said at the time of the arrest, the suspect was also driving a stolen vehicle.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Kent County have arrested the person who broke into the Electric Cheetah earlier this week and stole the restaurant's cash box.

According to a release from the Kent County Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 6 around 1:30 a.m., deputies were sent to the Electric Cheetah, located at 6450 28th St. SE, after multiple residents in the area heard glass breaking and saw a vehicle speed out of the parking lot.

When deputies arrived, they found the front window had been smashed out and the restaurant's cash box was stolen.

Investigators searched Grand Rapids for the vehicle described driving away from the scene and eventually located during a traffic stop.

Deputies arrested Jameson Balkema, 49. At the time of his arrest, KCSO said deputies determined the vehicle Balkema was driving was actually stolen.

Balkema was taken into custody. He is being held at the Kent County Jail. His bond was set at $20,000. cash or surety.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Saladino at 616-632-6128 or contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to remain anonymous.

