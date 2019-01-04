GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Police have arrested the boyfriend of a woman killed Sunday night in Grand Rapids.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office has issued four felony charges to 31-year-old Jamar Purdle on Tuesday, April 2. He is facing charges that include: open murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm. He is likely to be arraigned on those charged Tuesday afternoon.

Purdle is the boyfriend of 35-year-old Mikeya Sheniece Day, who is the victim of a weekend homicide.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, a resident on Hancock Street SE told police that a woman who was covered in blood was banging on the door. Just before the resident hung up with police, the woman, later identified as Day, left the area in a vehicle and arrived at a nearby hospital.

Purdle went with Day to the hospital, but authorities say he did not have any physical injuries and the vehicle was taken as evidence. Police arrested him while investigating Day's death Monday.

If you have any information that could further this investigation, GRPD is asking you call Det. Amanda Johnson at 616-456-4112, Det. Josh Cornell at 616-456-4459 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

