Wyoming PD: Man shot, killed inside apartment

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot and killed inside an apartment.

Police say they were called to ReNew Woodlake Apartments around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on reports that a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located the man, who had died of a gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unknown and no suspect information is available at this time.

Police say residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area Thursday night while they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Wyoming Police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or https://www.silentobserver.org.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

