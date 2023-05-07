x
Investigations

Police to share update on 2-year-old missing from Lansing area

Wynter Cole-Smith was reportedly taken from her home by her mother's ex-boyfriend last weekend. Police tell Detroit News they have likely found her body.

DETROIT — Police are set to share an update on a two-year-old who went missing out of Lansing area. Detroit News reports a body likely belonging to her was found Wednesday.

Wynter Cole-Smith was reportedly taken from her home by her mother's ex-boyfriend last weekend.

The press conference is planned for 10 p.m. in Detroit.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, authorities said 26-year-old Rashad Trice got into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, stabbing her. 

Wynter, along with her 1-year-old brother, were in the apartment at the time of the violence. Police say Trice abducted Wynter. 

Wynter's mother, who is 22, was able to get away from him to call for help and was taken to the hospital for treatment. She was later released. 

Wynter Cole Smith, a two-year-old who went missing from the Lansing area.

Trice is accused of stealing her white 2013 Chevrolet Impala that he later crashed. He was arrested in St. Clair Shores, which is about 90 miles from Lansing. Trice remains in the hospital and is under police supervision. 

Lansing Police Detective Pete Scheccia, right, and another LPD member search an area along eastbound Interstate 96 near the Williamston Road exit, between Lansing and Detroit, Mich., Wednesday, July 5, 2023, looking for two-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, who went Sunday, July 2. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

He was charged with attempted murder and other offenses against Wynter's mother. He was denied bond. 

While he was arrested, Wynter was nowhere to be found. Search crews spanned I-96, the major highway between Lansing and Detroit, looking for her. 

First responders search an area near the Interstate 496 and US-127 interchange Wednesday, July 5, 2023, between Lansing and Detroit, Mich., searching for 2-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, who has been missing since Sunday, July 2. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

A state-wide Amber Alert was sent, and a $25,000 reward was offered for information on her disappearance. Law enforcement went canvassing door-to-door, used drones, flew helicopters with heat-sensing technologies and deployed dive teams to no avail.

A member of the Lansing Police Department searches a tree-lined area along eastbound Interstate 96 near the Williamston Road exit between Lansing and Detroit Wednesday, July 5, 2023, looking for two-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, who's been missing since Sunday, July 2. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

    

