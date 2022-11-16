Trial underway for Newaygo Co. murder suspect 39 years after victim's death

Richard Atwood was just 25 years old when he came up missing in White Cloud. His body has never been found.

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — The trial for the suspect accused of killing a Newaygo County man 39 years ago continues Wednesday in Newaygo County.

Richard Atwood was just 25 years old when he was last seen on Aug. 10, 1983, in White Cloud.

His body has never been found. His brown 1975 Pontiac Trans-Am was recovered in the Grand Rapids area two months later.

A suspect in his disappearance, Roy Snell, was arrested back in March of 2020 in Minnesota after Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Newaygo County Prosecutor Worth Stay issued charges in the case.

Snell was reported as the last person to be seen with Atwood.

“Investigating a cold homicide case is extremely difficult but investigating a decades-old case with no body means an extraordinary amount of legwork, patience and tenacity,” Nessel said

Snell has been in Newaygo County Jail for the last three years awaiting trial.

Snell is charged with:

One count of homicide – felony murder, punishable by life without parole

– felony murder, punishable by life without parole One count of weapons – felony firearm, punishable by two years in prison to be served consecutively and preceding any term of imprisonment imposed.

Atwood's sister, Annette Courtade, says she has waited for this day for the last several years.

Courtade says her mother has recently passed and she is devastated her mother is no longer here to see her son's killer brought to justice.

The trial will continue early Wednesday morning in front of the Hon. Judge Melissa Dykman.

