KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Officers arrested a 38-year-old Kalamazoo resident Thursday in connection to the death of a 7-month-old baby.

By the time officers arrived on scene at the 1200 block of Summit Avenue on Wednesday, Nov. 14, the 7-month-old baby had no pulse. Despite life saving efforts, the baby could not be revived. Kalamazoo police made an arrest in connection to the baby's death on Nov. 15.

According to a press release, the person caring for the child was implicated criminally with the baby's death. The suspect is awaiting arraignment on felony murder and first degree child abuse charges.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety asks that anyone with further information regarding this incident to contact them at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

