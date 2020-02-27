LANSING, Mich. — Thursday the 9th Annual Michigan Law Enforcement Torch Run Legislative Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Michigan took place in Lansing.

A dozen Michigan Legislators and more than 30 additional legislative staffers plunged into an icy pool in front of the Capitol Building steps, raising $34,000 for Special Olympics Michigan in the process.

The Legislative Polar Plunge has raised now raised $259,000 for Special Olympics Michigan in its nine year history. As a whole, this year's Polar Plunge series has been setting records all across the state this winter.

23 polar plunges have taken place this season and raised a combined $1.12 million. With seven Polar Plunges left on the schedule, this year is on pace to surpass the all-time high of $1.2 million raised in a single Polar Plunge season.

The next Polar Plunge will take place in Detroit by Atwater Brewery where participants will take the plunge into the Detroit River Friday.

