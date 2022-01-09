Librarians in Michigan town step up to help people with water bills

More than $500 in overdue water bills in Kingsley were paid off by generous librarians.

KINGSLEY, Mich. — Librarians in a small northern Michigan town are helping people with more than books. More than $500 in overdue water bills in Kingsley were paid off by librarians.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reported the generosity in a year-end story about local good Samaritans.

Kingsley village Manager Dan Hawkins says he matched librarians with people who needed help while keeping all identities private.

Some water bills were suspended during the pandemic but the debt wasn’t erased.

Library manager Amy Barritt said staff will accept donations from the public for water bills or the library.

