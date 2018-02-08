GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The frantic search for a Grand Rapids boy came to an end Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement found 1-year-old Miquis Lamont Jenkins and his babysitter 19-year-old Iyesha Catherine Gibbs in Benton Harbor, before canceling the previously issued Amber Alert for Miquis.

Miquis' parents were reunited with their son at a Benton Harbor hospital, where he was taken as a safety precaution.

Jenkins was believed to be in the care of Gibbs as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Miquis' mother, Laquaya Gillard, said Gibbs babysat her son before, but Gillard became worried when Gibbs stopped replying to her messages Wednesday evening.

Grand Rapids Police Department worked alongside Benton Harbor Police and Michigan State Police to locate the boy. Gibbs was taken into custody and GRPD said they planned to bring her back to Grand Rapids for questioning.

1-year-old involved in Amber Alert earlier Thursday is finally back with family members. He was just released from a Benton Harbor hospital. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/A8jxcGdO9H — Emma Nicolas (@emmasuenicolas) August 2, 2018

