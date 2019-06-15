OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Shortly after 11 p.m. Ottawa County Sheriff deputies responded to a two car crash at the intersection of westbound Chicago Drive and 18th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

Deputies found that a 17-year-old Georgetown Township resident was driving southbound on 18th Avenue when she did not stop at a blinking red light at the intersection of Chicago Drive. A 52-year-old man from Texas was driving west on Chicago Drive and had a blinking yellow light. The Texas man's car hit the 17-year-old's driver side door, pushing her car into a power pole in the median of Chicago Drive.

First responders had to extricate the people inside both cars. The 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The Texas man and his passenger were both taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The westbound lanes of Chicago Drive remain closed as the crash is investigated.

