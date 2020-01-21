GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Emergency responders have shut down westbound I-196 and one lane on eastbound I-196 after a semi-truck rolled Tuesday.

It happened just east of Market Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.

The semi was carrying either particle board, press board or plywood, which has spilled on the freeway.

All westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being routed off the freeway at Lake Michigan Drive.

There are no injuries reported at this point.

Expect significant delays if you are headed that way.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.