3 charged for attempt to smuggle drugs, cell phones into Michigan prison

MARSHALL, Mich — Three people have been charged for their involvement in an effort to smuggle drugs and cell phones into the Lakeland prison in Coldwater.

Michigan State Police troops were contacted in Feb. 2019 by the prison about a package they received via FedEx. The package contained hidden drugs and cell phones intended for prisoners.

Investigation into the incident took investigators to Detroit, Dearborn, Lansing, Paw Paw and the Indianapolis area. During the investigation, three people were identified as being involved in the incident: A prisoner at Lakeland prison and two women, both from the Detroit area.

The 25-year-old Lakeland inmate was transferred to a prison in Ionia. He has been charged with felony conspiracy to smuggle contraband into a prison. The two woman, 35 and 33, have been charged with felony conspiracy to commit forgery and felony conspiracy to smuggle contraband into a prison. Both women were arrested Tuesday, Dec. 15 and were lodged at the Branch County jail.

The names of all suspects are being withheld pending arraignment.

