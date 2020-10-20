x
Resolved: 911 phone lines back up in Newaygo County

For emergencies, call 911.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — Update: As of 12:26 p.m., the 911 phone lines in Newaygo County are back up and running. For emergencies, call 911.

911 phone lines are currently down in Newaygo County, according to Newaygo County Emergency Services. 

For emergencies, constituents should call the Sheriff's Office at 231-689-7303 and press 0.

Those experiencing fire or medical emergencies should call 231-689-7394.

Emergency services said action will be taken soon and the issue could be resolved within the hour. 

