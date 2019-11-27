GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Emergency crews are on the scene of Logan and Division where the roof of an abandoned building is being blown up by high winds.

Division has been closed to traffic as a safety measure.

Our crew on scene says the roof is lifting off the top of the building about a foot in the gusts and small pieces of debris are falling.

