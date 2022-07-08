x
American Airlines plane makes an emergency landing

None of the 172 passengers onboard were hurt.
Credit: WZZM

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gerald R. Ford International Airport got an alert at 10:15 p.m. Friday night that an American Airlines flight was making an emergency landing.

The flight was originally from Chicago's ORD and was headed to Buffalo's BUF.

The plane landed safely with none of their 172 passengers injured.

It is unknown why they had to land and what's next for the flight.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

