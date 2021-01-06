Anti-vaccine float in Jenison Memorial Day parade spurs debate in Georgetown Twp.

The parade was not planned by Georgetown Township in an official capacity.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — For most of the Jenison Memorial Day parade, those who sat along the route got exactly what they expected: American flags, veterans and a community gathered in memory of the soldiers who didn’t make it home. But one float had onlookers upset, and others upset by the reaction.

Float number 45 in the parade held the group “Michigan for Vaccine Choice.” Pictures posted to Facebook show the group holding signs calling vaccines dangerous, and spreading what health experts agree is misinformation.

“Our township officials dropped the ball," said Carol Tanis, who watched the parade. "They should have had a better oversight as to who was in this parade.”

Tanis was so upset by the float she wrote a letter to the township board, calling the float a "disgrace." The parade itself was not planned by Georgetown Township, but the board did issue a permit to close the street, putting the planning in the hands of a group called Ottawa Impact.

On its website, Ottawa Impact says it is "committed to defending the constitutional rights of parents to make health and education decisions for their own children."

“By handing over the responsibility of who’s in this parade," Tanis says, "[the township is] ultimately responsible for who is in it.”

Though he did not use a township email, Township Clerk Ryan Kidd was listed as the Parade Champion and main contact. 13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Kidd, as well as the township supervisor, but did not receive word back. Michigan for Vaccine Choice also did not return our request for a comment.

Comments underneath the pictures on Facebook were split, some people upset by the presence of anti-vaccine messaging in the parade, others arguing the group has every right to share their beliefs. For Tanis, it all come’s down to the group being on the street and not the sidewalk.

“If they were standing along the parade route, okay, that’s their choice. But being in the parade, there’s an endorsement there I believe, by allowing them there.”

