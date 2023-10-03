Some Aquinas freshmen could get their tuition covered next year under new program

Called Aquinas Assurance, the program aims to help incoming students with the greatest need.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Eligible freshman attending Aquinas College in 2024 will be able to have their tuition and fees fully covered through a new financial aid program.

Called Aquinas Assurance, the program aims to help incoming students with the greatest need. It is only available for first-year students attending Aquinas for the 2024-2025 school year.

“Since my first day as Aquinas College's president, affordability has been at the forefront of my mind,” said President Alicia R. Córdoba, DMA.

To be eligible, students must meet these criteria:

Eligible for the maximum Federal Pell grant

Eligible for the full Michigan Achievement Scholarship

Eligible for the full Michigan Tuition Grant

Graduate from high school in the Spring of 2024 with a GPA of 3.0 or above on a 4.0 scale

File a FAFSA by May 1, 2024

Students must also take 12 credits in a traditional Bachelor's Degree program. The program will only cover up to five years, and will not include any tuition increases after the first year. Room and board will not be covered.

“Aquinas College is committed to making a high quality education affordable for all,” said Brian Matzke, Vice President of Enrollment Management. “Our vision for education focuses on the development of the whole person, and to do that, we must attend to their needs. The Aquinas Assurance will reduce students’ financial anxiety, allowing them to turn their full focus to their studies and discovering their purpose. It’s another step towards ensuring their success.”

The Financial Aid Office is available to help students apply for Aquinas Assurance or any other scholarships or grants offered by the college.

