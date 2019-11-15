IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — AT&T landlines and cell phone services are "completely" down in the Portland area, the Ionia County Central Dispatch says in their Facebook page.

If you can't use your phone and you have an emergency, they say to go to their station at 773 E Grand River Ave.

They say Verizon's coverage is "hit and miss" in the area right now.

