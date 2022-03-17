$400 auto refund checks could come with scams

While the refunds are on their way to consumers, Nessel says bad actors could try to take advantage of the situation.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning consumers as auto insurers issue $400 per-vehicle refunds to eligible Michigan policyholders.

Earlier this month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the checks are already being sent out. The refunds are from a $3 billion surplus from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund that is used to ensure continuity of care for catastrophic accident survivors.

While the refunds are on their way to consumers, Nessel says bad actors could try to take advantage of the situation.

“These refund checks come at a time when many Michiganders have faced financial hardships, and I appreciate the bipartisan work done to achieve this win for drivers,” Nessel said. “Unfortunately, these refunds will likely attract bad actors who will turn this surplus into a scam. Remember, these are automatic payments back into your account.

“No one will call, write or email you for information prior to disbursing the money. And if you are contacted by someone claiming to need personal information before receiving your $400, remain skeptical and report it to my Consumer Protection Team.”

Below is a list of refund details:

Anyone who had a vehicle, motorcycle, or RV that was insured by a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements to operate on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021, is eligible to receive a refund for that vehicle.

Eligible Michigan policyholders will receive $400 per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle.

Refunds must be delivered in the form of checks or ACH deposits. Gift cards, premium discounts, and credits against current or future balances are not allowed.

The deadline for the checks to be sent by insurers is no later than May 9, but many Michiganders are receiving them now. Eligible consumers who do not receive their refunds by the deadline should contact their auto insurer or agent.

To learn more about the refunds, click here. Consumer complaints can be filed online here.

