Thrifting for trendy back-to-school looks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Not all your new back-to-school looks have to be brand new. Style Encore buys and sells gently-used items with locations throughout West Michigan.

Store manager, Grace Avery, is sharing some ideas on how to put together trendy looks for less. She said, “We have a beautiful Coach handbag with a little bit of a suede leather top,” pointing out just one of the many items to choose from in the store.

Abigail Preston is the store owner, who said, “We have a lot of great brands, a lot of cute stuff,” adding that, “Typically, price wise, you’re looking at paying at least 50-70% off of retail.”

Making Style Encore a great option for your back-to-school clothes shopping.

“You’re not going less on quality, you’re just going less on the money end of it,” said Avery.

Both ladies say the store has looks you may not find at places where you typically do your shopping.

“There’s a lot of really cool, unique pieces that you’re just not going find at the mall,” said Preston.

Plus, you’d likely spend a lot more shopping somewhere else, said staff members.

“We do a lot of designer brands, also. So Coach, Michael Kors, Kate Spade all the way up through Louis Vuitton, Gucci, things like that,” said Preston. She went on to explain that, “We get a lot of brands that you’re not going to find at the mall because people would order them online or they go overseas and they get things and they come back and then they sell it to our store.”

Avery showed us some outfits you can get for less.

“So, this is a Zara top. You can get it in our store for $16. Typical retail value, you would probably be spending near $30-$40 on a Zara top,” said Avery, also pointing out that, “We have Joe’s Jeans. So, these are $27 in our store. They’re high-rise, raw hem, with a little bit of extra distressing detail, as well, and those are all trends that we are seeing sell super well for our store and you’re getting the Joe’s Jeans at a fantastic price here. Normally, you could be spending over $100 on a pair of those jeans."

Preston said, “We get thousands of different brands all under one roof."

“The condition is going to be near-new,” according to Avery.

While all of the items are gently-used, first they’re all checked for stains, peeling or overstretching.

Over the weekend of Aug. 26, Style Encore started a sale on handbags. That will be underway the next couple of weeks.

