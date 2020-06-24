Battle Creek Police look for missing person

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department announced today that it is looking for assistance in locating a missing person.
27-year-old Amber Griffin was last seen the evening of Monday, June 22 at a home in Bedford Township.
Griffin is described as being 5-foot 3-inches tall and about 155 pounds.
Anyone who has seen Griffin or has knowledge on her whereabouts is asked to contact Battle Creek Police or Calhoun County Dispatch at 269-788-0911.
