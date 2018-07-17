BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Police in Battle Creek say that there was an attempted abduction of a 15-year-old girl around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

The girl was standing in her front yard on Minges Circle when a vehicle pulled up and the driver asked for directions. He then pulled the girl into his vehicle and tried to drive away.

The girl broke free from the suspect and escaped from the vehicle.

Police describe the suspect as a white man in his late 20s with a short, curly blonde beard. The vehicle is believed to be a smaller four-door SUV that is two toned with a light blue top and black bottom.

The police department says it has located some surveillance video, but they are asking for anyone living in the below area to check any home surveillance footage they may have from July 17 between 2:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. for a two-tone light blue SUV/crossover type vehicle, that is believed to be the suspect.

Affected areas:

E. Minges Road, Devon Road and Wahwahtaysee Way between Capital Avenue and Riverside Drive

East Court Street and West Court Street between E. Minges Road and Wahwahtaysee Way

Valleyview Drive between E. Minges and Wahwahtaysee Way

Lincoln Hill Drive between E. Minges Road and South Hills Drive

The intersection of E. Minges Road and Riverside Drive

Christopher Lane, off E. Minges Road

Police are asking for people who live on these streets to check their surveillance footage.

Battle Creek Police Department

Police have also released the following photo, and say, while it it is similar in description to what the 15-year-old girl described, they are not identifying this as the suspect vehicle. However, they would like to talk to the person driving it to see if they saw anything.

If you have any information, please contact Calhoun County Central Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Battle Creek Police at 269-781-0911.

